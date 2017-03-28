Listen Live

Look: Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Cast Shares Reunion Photo

Chillin' Out Maxin' Relaxin' All Cool

By Entertainment

Warning: you will have the Fresh Prince theme song stuck in your head after this. Sorry.

The cast of Fresh Prince of Bel Air had a mini-reunion yesterday, and Alfonso Ribeiro (who played Carlton Banks) shared a photo on Instagram to memorialize the moment.

 

Ribeiro captioned it: “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

Avery played Uncle Phil. he died from complications during open heart surgery in 2013 at the age of 68.

Joining Ribeiro in the photograph is, of course, Will Smith along with Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (everyone’s favourite butler Geoffrey).

Could this mean that revival is in the works?

We sure hope so!

 

Related posts

Watch The Trailer For Louis C.K.’s New Netflix Special

Watch: New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer

HBO Releases ‘Game Of Thrones’ Wines

Watch: New ‘Justice League’ Trailer Is Here

WATCH: Mystery Science Theater 300 Re-Boot Coming To Netflix

Disney CEO Drops Huge Details Surrounding Upcoming Han Solo Movie And ‘The Last Jedi’

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Answer Most Googled Questions about Themselves

WATCH: Alec Baldwin Teaches Boy his Trump Impersonation

Netflix Replaces Star Rating System with Thumbs