LOOK: First Photo From Han Solo Spinoff Movie Revealed

Get ready Star War fans! Filming has started for the Han Solo spinoff movie, and the first cast photo has been revealed!

Alden Ehrenreich, who has been casted as young Han Solo, is working alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

Han Solo – Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins. https://t.co/6mjWKQcwwk pic.twitter.com/dWJwccpY33 — Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2017

The picture shows the cast on board what looks like the Millennium Falcon, and was tweeted out earlier today, getting Star Wars fans super excited for the upcoming film.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film will showcase the earlier adventures of Han Solo and everyone’s favourite Wookiee, Chewbacca.

The untitled spinoff is said to be released on May 25th, 2018.