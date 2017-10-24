Look: Behind The Scenes On The “Roseanne” Reboot
The Conners Are Coming Back!
The Conner’s, everyone’s favourite blue collar family, is set to make a return to our TV screens in May. A reboot of the beloved TV show Roseanne is coming to ABC in the spring, and thanks to the wonder that is social media we’ve got a peek behind the scenes on set.
Executive producers Roseanne Barr and Whitney Cummings have been sharing snaps to their instagram feeds & stories, and it looks like the whole Conner clan is having a blast.