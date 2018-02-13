Longtime Barrie Firefighter Gets a Promotion

Barrie has a new fire chief, but he’s been around a while. Cory Mainprize has been serving as acting fire chief since the previous one’s departure last October, city announcing today he’s got the gig full time, after having been a firefighter in Barrie over 17 years. “Cory has been a strong advocate for Barrie Fire and Emergency Service and has focused on innovative solutions, improved training opportunities and enhanced health and safety initiatives,” said Dawn McAlpine, General Manager of Community and Corporate Services. “He has an extensive operational background, demonstrated leadership skills and a commitment to continuous improvement for the department, the Corporation and the community.”