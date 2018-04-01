London man charged following arrest in Mono

An arrest by Police after an early morning incident in Mono. On Friday March 30th at approximately 3:16 a.m. Police clocked a vehicle going 139 kilometres an hour going northbound on Highway 10 at the 25th side road. A 20 year old London man was subsequently charged with Driving a Motor Vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol and performing stunt excessive speed. He was released on a Promise to Appear to attend court in Orangeville on April 17th.