Lock It Or Lose It This Festive Season
South Simcoe Police Reminding You To Protect Your Valuables While Shopping
As you rush out to get some Black Friday deals, the South Simcoe Police Service is reminding you to lock it or lose it while you’re at the mall. Police say you should avoid leaving purchases in the vehicle while you continue shopping, but if you have to put your gains in the car, put it in the trunk, under some cover, or beneath the seats; The best way to prevent theft, is to deny the bad guy the opportunity.