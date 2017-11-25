Local Woman Will Be Featured in Popular Series

A local woman is sharing her story through a popular series. Barrie’s Catherine Kenwell will be in downtown Barrie this afternoon, signing copies of the latest version of Chicken Soup For The Soul, featuring an entry written by her.

Kenwell writes about suffering a head injury some time ago that lead to a form of depression, and her recovery from it. She hopes her story will shed light on her condition.

She will be at the Barrie Olive Oil store in the downtown core from 1:00 to 4:00 this afternoon.