Local Student Makes Barrie Proud on National Skilled Trades Stage

St. Peter's Secondary Student Competes at Skills Canada Competition

By News

A local high school student showed them how it’s done at the Skills Canada competition this year. Dalton Bown from St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie competed in the Technology portion of the two day national competition in Manitoba last week, and while the 16-year-old Grade 10 student wasn’t able to bring home the gold, his teacher Melissa Oliver says it’s vital he, and others, learn and love a trade.

Dalton competed in four challenges that gave him a chance to show off his skills with Microsoft Office software.

