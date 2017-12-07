Local Police Urge You To Lock It Or Lose It In Lead Up To Christmas

Local police have launched their holiday Lock It or Lose it Campaign urging shoppers to make sure they lock their purchases in the trunk as they continue their shopping and take them out when they get home. Barrie Police Crime Prevention Officer Janet Schefter says it doesn’t take long for your Christmas to be ruined…

Part of this campaign will see officers in mall and community centre parking lots checking to ensure car doors are locked. While some people consider that an invasion of privacy, Schefter points out the bigger violation is when you are robbed.

Click below for more on this initiative with Schefter and Constable Nicole Rodgers…