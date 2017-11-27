Local Papers To Shut Down

The Barrie Examiner, Orillia Packet & times, Bradford Times, Collingwood Enterprise Bulletin, and Innisfil Examiner will soon be no more, according to the company that just bought them. Metroland Media Group has announced it acquired the local papers in a deal with Postmedia Network, and will close them over what it says are poor circulation and advertising numbers. A number of other papers will shutter in other areas too, affecting 46 full- and part-time employees.