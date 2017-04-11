Local Housing Market Sizzles Some More

How deep are your pockets? The March report from the Barrie and District Association of Realtors shows the average price of a detached home was $604K and change – a 42 per cent increase over a year ago. Still, the increase pales in comparison to other parts of the region. There was an 80 per cent increase in Oro Medonte where the average price was $812,206; Springwater and Innisfil were both in the $700,000 neighbourhood. In Essa, the average price was $643,099. Residential townhouse, link, and semi‐detached homes in the City of Barrie posted an average selling price of $427,225, a 32% in March, the condominium sales average was $330,000, a 34% increase.