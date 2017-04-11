Listen Live

Local Housing Market Sizzles Some More

Piping hot in Oro Medonte

How deep are your pockets? The March report from the Barrie and District Association of Realtors shows the average price of a detached home was $604K and change – a 42 per cent increase over a year ago. Still, the increase pales in comparison to other parts of the region. There was an 80 per cent increase in Oro Medonte where the average price was $812,206; Springwater and Innisfil were both in the $700,000 neighbourhood. In Essa, the average price was $643,099.  Residential townhouse, link, and semi‐detached homes in the City of Barrie posted an average selling price of $427,225, a 32% in March, the condominium sales average was $330,000, a 34% increase.

