Local Girl Recognized for Saving Family from Fire

A young Barrie girl is getting some well deserved recognition. In a special ceremony in Toronto today, 13-year-old Kaitlyn Soules will receive a Fire Safety Action Award in recognition for the time she got her entire family out of a burning home, and she says the whole thing has actually brought the family closer.

Kaitlyn was 12 last June 14th, when the smoke alarm woke her up, and she promptly got her dad, and two younger brothers out of the home safely.

Banner photo courtesy: @Barrie_Fire