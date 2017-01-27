Local Community Agency To Benefit From Ontario Funding

A local not-for-profit is getting some provincial dollars to spruce up the place. Deafblind Ontario Services in Barrie is getting provincial funding to upgrade the fire system, replace some windows and widen a few doorways, along with some new automatic doors out front. All this from the Partner Facility Renewal Program, an Ontario fund that helps pay for repairs to community service oriented facilities. Deafblind is there to help some folks regain a level of independence, and will be one of eighteen community agencies to receive a portion of the province’s $653,000.