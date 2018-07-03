Listen Live

Local clubs represented at NDBL All-Star games in New Lowell

Two players will represent every club for the annual event hosted by the Clearview Orioles

The best of the North Dufferin Baseball League will gather in New Lowell for the Senior and Junior All-Star Games. The Clearview Orioles are playing hosts this year; The senior game starts at 1:00 p.m. between the East and West divisions, with the junior contest getting underway at 4:00 p.m. between the Jays and Expos.

Eastern Division All-Stars

Alliston Athletics

Ryan Bennett
Chris Leslie

Barrie Angels

Jon Grootveld
Jake Morris
Christian Ray

Midland Mariners

Pete Flood
Cale McLean
Jeff Shilling
Coach Steve Lafreniere

Junior All-Stars

Midland Twins

Colin Kitching (Jays)
Mitch McCron (Jays)
Coach Glenn Strickland (Jays)
Jamie Strickland (Expos)
Liam Woodford (Expos

Orillia Kings

Dylan Embury (Jays)
Tanner Woodhouse (Jays)
Cade Lafrance (Expos)
Cam Provenzano (Expos)

