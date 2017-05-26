Listen Live

Local Church and Food Bank Blitzing Barrie

Over 300 Volunteers Going Door-To-Door Saturday, Hoping for 75,000lbs of Food

By News

Make sure you grab a few extra eats as you hit up the grocery store tonight, because some volunteers are gonna come a knockin’. Connexus Church has paired up with the Barrie Food Bank in an effort to collect 75,000lbs of food. The Barrie Food Bank’s Executive Director, Peter Sundborg, says the food bank would never have the manpower for a blitz like this alone.

Over 300 volunteers have been recruited to go door to door from 9 to noon tomorrow, looking for food donations from across Barrie.

