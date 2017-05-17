Listen Live

Local Beaches, Marinas Among 2017 Blue Flag Recipients

Blue Flag a symbol of excellence

By News

The City of Barrie Marina is among a record 35 marinas and beaches in Canada that will fly the prestigious Blue Flag this summer – a world-renowned eco-certification for beaches and marinas. To receive a Blue Flag, beaches and marinas must meet high international standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education, and safety and services.
Others flying the Blue Flag locally will be Wasaga Beach Areas 1, 2 and 5 and Waubuno Beach in Parry Sound.

