Local Athletes Win Big At Special Olympics

Gold And Bronze For Canadian Alpine Skiiers

The Special Olympics World Winter Games are taking place right now in Austria, and two local athletes will be coming home with some hardware.

Michael Wimbs of Orillia took home the gold in AS Alpine Advanced Giant Slalom today. He also finished 5th in the Advanced Super G

David Whyne of Barrie won bronze in the AS Alpine Intermediate Giant Slalom. David will race again tomorrow in the Slalom.

Courtesy of The Whyne Family

The Winter Games are on until March 25th. You can follow the results of all of the athletes here

