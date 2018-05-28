Listen Live

Live Tweeting a Paramedic’s Day To Kick Off Paramedics Week Across The Land

Get a Glimpse into the Life of a Muskoka Paramedic

By News

It is Paramedics Week across the land, a chance to show some appreciation for folks who generally show up on the worst day of your life. However, it might not be easy to show that appreciation if you’re not sure what paramedics go through on a day-to-day basis. Good thing the Muskoka Paramedics twitter feed is abuzz.


Check out the hashtag #virtualmuskokaparamedic, and you can watch as superintendent Mike and Paramedic Dane go about their day as the service live tweets their travels.


They’ve already tackled a few calls this morning while the Service says they, and paramedics like them, can end up traveling hundreds of kilometers a shift.

Banner Photo Courtesy: Muskoka Paramedics Services

