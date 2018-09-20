Listen: Weezer Share New Song ‘California Snow’

Weezer just dropped a new single called “California Snow,” which they wrote for the upcoming Brendan Walter-directed drama, Spell.

The film is about an American illustrator who runs out of medication while he’s wandering through an Icelandic countryside after the death of his fiancée. The dark, melancholic lyrics seem to fit perfectly with the premise of the film, and they’re juxtaposed with a more modern pop production.

Recently, Weezer headlined Chicago’s Riot Fest after replacing Blink-182 where they covered their hit “All the Small Things.” This new single is the first follow up after their viral cover of Toto’s “Africa” entered the Billboard Hot 100, which was the first time Weezer charted on it since 2009.

Check out the new track below.