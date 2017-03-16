LISTEN: Weezer Share New Single ‘Feels Like Summer’

As Weezer prepares to release their eleventh studio album, a new single has been thrust upon us. “Feels Like Summer” is the band’s way of bipassing spring and skipping right to the good stuff, according to the song’s description.

Weezer’s upcoming album remains untitled, however, the band has announced an extensive list of tour dates for this year, including a number of festival appearances. As for “Feels Like Summer,” the lyrics are dark and brooding, but the song itself is a drive-with-your-windows-down kind of track. Take a listen below.