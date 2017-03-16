Listen Live

LISTEN: Weezer Share New Single ‘Feels Like Summer’

Check Out The New Single From Their Upcoming Album

By Music

As Weezer prepares to release their eleventh studio album, a new single has been thrust upon us. “Feels Like Summer” is the band’s way of bipassing spring and skipping right to the good stuff, according to the song’s description.

Weezer’s upcoming album remains untitled, however, the band has announced an extensive list of tour dates for this year, including a number of festival appearances. As for “Feels Like Summer,” the lyrics are dark and brooding, but the song itself is a drive-with-your-windows-down kind of track. Take a listen below.

Related posts

WATCH: Pearl Jam’s MTV Unplugged Special Was 25 Years Ago Today

16-Day Concert To Benefit Gord Downie Fund Kicks Off Tomorrow

The Who Announce Las Vegas Shows!

New Canadian Supergroup To Tour Ontario Next Month

Feist Set To Release New Album “Pleasure” On April 28th

WATCH: Matt Good makes Beer Run Mid-Song

Pearl Jam Solves Their Hall of Fame Drummer Controversy

Bryan Adams and Russell Peters Will Co-Host Juno Awards

Record Store Day: Exclusive Releases