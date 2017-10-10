Listen To Florence Welch Narrate David Bowie ‘Heroes’ Documentary

Marking the 40th anniversary of David Bowie’s Heroes, the BBC put out an audio documentary feature over the weekend to commemorate the special occasion.

Florence Welch, of Florence + The Machine, narrates the 53-minute program, exploring the personal and musical factors that influenced the making of the album writing and production in 1977 Berlin. The documentary features archival clips from Tony Visconti, Iggy Pop, and Brian Eno, who all had influence in Bowie’s life either personally or professionally during that time. The program uses archival interview clips from David Bowie himself as well.

Listen to program here.