Listen: Pearl Jam Shares ‘Can’t Deny Me’

Hold on to your butts ladies and gentlemen, Pearl Jam have announced the are working on a new album.

The Seattle rock group shared a new single to their official fan club Monday, “Can’t Deny Me”. The track has since been made available on streaming services, and according to their website, belongs to their forthcoming album that was co-produced by the band and Brendan O’Brien. Their last record, Lightning Bolt came out in 2013.

Listen to “Can’t Deny Me” and see the artwork below: