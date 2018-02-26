Listen: New Johnny Cash Tribute Album Features Chris Cornell

An upcoming Johnny Cash tribute record, Johnny Cash: Forever Words, features artists covering the legendary singer-songwriter’s unpublished works. Today saw the release of Chris Cornell’s “You Never Knew My Mind,” which the late singer built out of Cash’s words.

Of course, Cash famously covered Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” back in 1996 as part of his Unchained record.

Cornell was found dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 52 on May 18, 2017.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words hits the streets on April 6 via Legacy Recordings.