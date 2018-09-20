Listen Live

Listen: Mumford & Sons Unveil New Single ‘Guiding Light’

New Record 'Delta' Will Arrive November 16th

Folk-rock outfit Mumford & Sons have returned with details on their next record, Delta, set to arrive on November 16 via Glassnote/Universal. The band also unveiled a new single, “Guiding Light,” to go with the announcement.

Delta will be the band’s first new full-length record since 2015’s Wilder Mind. Mumford & Sons did take part in a collaborative EP titled Johannesburg with Baaba Maal, the Very Best, and Beatenberg in 2016 as well.

Check out “Guiding Light” below.

