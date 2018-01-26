Listen: Jack White Shares New Single ‘Corporation’

Jack White hasn’t been keeping quiet since announcing his forthcoming record Boarding House Reach.

The prolific artist has been doing things a little differently this time around, using a four-track recorder to emulate the sound he had as a teenager –and it’s been making for some interestingsounding tracks. His latest, the acid-funk sounding “Corporation” is as far off the spectrum from the album’s woozy first single, “Connected By Love.”

White recently made headlines when he announced that all electronic devices would be bannedat his upcoming concerts. In a statement, Jack White said “We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON.”

It’s hard to know what’s going to come next: could it be a 45 minute free-form jazz solo, or perhaps a bluegrass ditty with a 50-piece orchestra? We’ll wait to see.

Listen to “Corporation” below: