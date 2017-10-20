Listen: Foo Fighters Have Released A New Song, “Soldier”

Just about a month after Concrete & Gold was released, the Foo Fighters have gifted us with more new music.

“Soldier” is part of the compilation LP 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood, to benefit the sexual health care organization. The set also includes rare or previously unreleased material from Sleater-Kinney, Feist, Bon Iver, John Legend & St. Vincent, Elliott Smith, CHVRCHES, Estelle, Jenny Slate, Zach Galifianakis and Tig Notaro.

Listen to the entire song below: