Listen: Early, Intimate Version Of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” Released

Alternate Version On A New Reissue Of The Band's Self-Titled 1975 LP

Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 self-titled album helped cement them as a powerhouse, producing hits like Rhiannon, Say You Love Me and Landslide. That song would go on to become on of their signatures.

The band is releasing a reissue of the album on January 19th, and included in the massive set is a previously unheard version of Landslide. The early cut is very similar to the final version, but this version only has one acoustic guitar track and some very light percussion. Steve Nick’s vocals also sound a little more raw.

Check out the full song below:

Image Courtesy of fleetwoodmac.com

