Listen: Billy Corgan Re-Ups On His Bizarre Shapeshifter Story

Say what you will about Billy Corgan, but the Smashing Pumpkins frontman at least keeps things interesting. Corgan returned to The Howard Stern Show this week, where he shared more details of his infamous claim of witnessing a shapeshifter transform before his eyes.

Corgan first broached the subject during an October 2017 appearance on Stern’s show. When asked about it again on an appearance earlier this week, Corgan said “I know it happened. In fact, it happened twice.”

“I will say, since we’re on radio, that the story is even more fantastical than you think,” Corgan added.

Stern pressed for more detail before Corgan said “The person was naked.”

“Are you saying it was a lover who shapeshifted,” Stern asked Corgan before the 51-year-old singer-songwriter shut it down, saying “I can no longer discuss this.”

You can listen to the segment, which also features some frank discussion about Corgan’s relationship with ex-Pumpkins bassist D’Arcy Wretzky.

The Smashing Pumpkins are set to launch their reunion tour with the band’s original lineup, sans Wretzky, in July.