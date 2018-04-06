Listen: Arkells Share Motown Heavy ‘People’s Champ’

The anthem-makers are back!

This morning Arkells released a brand new single “People Champ” and it’s one hell of a fun time. Arkells had been teasing the new single on their social media, and gave lucky fans a first taste at a free show with City and Colour Thursday night at Yonge Dundas square in Toronto.

“‘People’s Champ’ is an impeccable combination of their deft knowledge modern pop production and the motown songwriting influence that’s always been bubbling under surface,” the band said in a press release. This latest track follows their massively successful track “Knocking At The Door.” The band announced this morning “People’s Champ” is the first track of Arkells’ fifth studio album, following Morning Report, due out later this year.

The new song is a politically charged anthem written about the current political climate, and is a not-so-subtle hint at “the guy currently in charge who only seems to be concerned with creating hysteria and bringing attention and wealth to himself.”

“We’re all looking for leadership that is benevolent and generous, and truly has the will of the people in everything they do,” said frontman Max Kerman. “We’re comforted every day by the people in our neighbourhood who go the extra mile for their community – especially when they don’t have to. We love that person. This song is about the opposite of that: it’s about the guy who acts like Robin Hood, but is the farthest thing from it. But that’s OK: look around and you’ll find people’s champs all around ya.”

Photo by Matt Barnes