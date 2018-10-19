Listen: Arkells Release New Album ‘Rally Cry’

The Arkells have just released their latest album Rally Cry.

The Hamilton rock band is well known for their creative marketing tactics, and promoted this album in unique ways from billboards and hotlines to pop-up shops and printing t-shirts on hand-me-downs.

The Arkells have pushed themselves to take more risks on the new album, but also preserve the sound from their early days in music. From Motown/Daptone tracks to tunes that are backed by a gospel choir, the album features melodies from multiple different genres.

Stream Rally Cry below.

