Listen: Arcade Fire Covers John Lennon’s “Mind Games”

Arcade Fire is the latest group to release new material for the Spotify Single series, covering John Lennon’s 1973 song “Mind Games.” This follows the last Spotify Singles release of Portugal. The Man covering Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger“.

The indie rock outfit also shared a new version of “Everything Now” from their recent album by the same name. Earlier this month, Arcade Fire announced they’d be donating the proceeds from the sales of their custom made fidget spinners to benefit the survivors of Hurricane Irma in Haiti.

Listen to “Mind Games” & “Everything Now” below: