The Lions are holding an open house on Sept 19.

The open house is to get the service organizations together so we can learn about each other and from each other, how to do things better and what each of us does and specializes in, to find out what each of us does to make the community a better place to live.

The Lions are providing the hall, tables and coffee for free.

Doors open to setup at 6PM.

Doors open at 7 PM for the general public.