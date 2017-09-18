Linkin Park Will Perform A Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Linkin Park has announced that they will pay tribute to Chester Bennington with a one-night-only performance in Los Angeles on October 27th. The event will feature the five surviving members performing together for the first time since Bennington’s death on July 20th.

A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

The concert will raise money for Music for Relief’s One More Light Fund. Full ticket details are available on Linkin Park’s website.

The band has also released a video for “One More Light,” the title track of the band’s latest LP. The video focuses on Bennington both onstage surrounded by fans, and backstage with his band mates.