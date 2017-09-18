Listen Live

Linkin Park Will Perform A Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Band Also Unveiled "One More Light" Video

Linkin Park has announced that they will pay tribute to Chester Bennington with a one-night-only performance in Los Angeles on October 27th. The event will feature the five surviving members performing together for the first time since Bennington’s death on July 20th.

The band has also released a video for “One More Light,” the title track of the band’s latest LP. The video focuses on Bennington both onstage surrounded by fans, and backstage with his band mates.

 

