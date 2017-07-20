Listen Live

Linkin Park Frontman Chester Bennington Found Dead

The 41-Year-Old Singer Committed Suicide By Hanging

By Entertainment, Music

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park has been found dead of an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. He was 41 years old.

Bennington’s body was reportedly found in his L.A. County home this morning. He is survived by six children.

Linkin Park has released seven studio albums over their almost twenty years as a group. The band released their latest music video “Talking to Myself” from their album One More Light this morning.

CC image courtesy of Kristina Servant via Flickr

Related posts

The New Batmobile Unveiled!

WATCH: Trailer for new Horror-Thriller “The Snowman”

Roger Waters Releases Powerful New Video For ‘Wait For Her’

Rock & Roll Lives at Wayhome!

Watch Metallica Bring An Adorable Little Girl On Stage To Play Drums

The Kee to Bala Celebrates 75 Years

Tea Party & Skydiggers in Barrie

This Video Interviews Nickelback Fans

Freddie Mercury Biopic Starring Rami Malek Is Officially On