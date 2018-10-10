Lindsey Buckingham Outlines His “Firing”

Lindsey Buckingham was ultimately “ousted” by the band as a whole, in a power move made by Stevie Nicks.

Here’s what Lindsey had to say. Irving Azoff, the manager for Fleetwood Mac called January 28th the night of the Grammy’s and had pretty much one sentence to say, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.”

Nick’s snapped after a show on January 26th, in New York. Where she said Buckingham had an outburst over a song choice, and smirked during an acceptance speech. Apparently…. this is enough to split up a band now?

At first he was really confused and actually outlined an email to the band discussing it’s future without Nicks. After a few days without reply from anyone, he called the manager, Irving Azoff and said “This feels funny. Is Stevie leaving the band, or am I getting kicked out?”. Azoff responded and said, Buckingham was being “ousted” and that Nicks gave an ultimatum to the band. Him or her.

I’ll be the one to say it…. This is so damn petty. Get over it and make good music. – Jake