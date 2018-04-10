Lindsey Buckingham Leaves Fleetwood Mac

A representative for Fleetwood Mac has confirmed that guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham and the band are cutting ties. He will not be touring with them this fall. The official statement reads: “Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best.”

The band didn’t give any further details about the split but a source close to the band told CNN that it was over creative differences surrounding the tour.

Neil Finn from Crowded house and mike Campbell from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will take Buckingham’s place on tour.

He joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974 with his then girlfriend Stevie Nicks, he left the band from 1987-1996 and was inducted with them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.