License2Ride Up For Grabs

Barrie Transit is making a pretty popular option for kids available yet again this year. The Licence2Ride pass is now up for grabs; This program allows kids aged 12 to 15 ride for free on Barrie Transit, and play for free at the city’s three rec centres, from July 1st until kids go back to school. Best part, it’s totally free. Quantities are limited.



The program first launched in 2016, and in that time, over 1,800 passes have been issued. Kids applying for the Licence2Ride program are also encouraged to sign up for a free “Riders’ Ed” session, learning the ins and outs of using transit services and accessing rec centres. The session even comes with a private tour on a Barrie Transit bus.