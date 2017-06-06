Listen Live

Licence 2 Ride On Sale Now

Making It Easier For Kids to Get Around, Get Active This Summer

By News

There are still a few Licence 2 Ride passes available through the City of Barrie. The passes are designed for 12- to 15-year-olds to get around the city in the summer, offering free rides on Barrie Transit buses. The passes will also allow for free play at three of Barrie’s recreation facilities: Allandale, East Bayfield, and Holly Community Centres. Licenses 2 Ride are now on sale, and are valid from July 1st until school is back in session in September.

Related posts

Dashcam Footage Catches Toronto Police Officers Mocking Woman With Down Syndrome

Barrie Wants Your Opinion on City Sign By-Laws

A Stolen Car With Stolen Gas in the Tank

‘Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens’

Hidden Camera Probe At Collingwood School Reopened

Women Judged Whether They Take Maternity Leave Or Not

Canadian Victim Of London Terror Attack Inspires Acts Of Kindness

Theft From Cars, Theft of Cars, RecPlex B&E, and Drug Charges

Two Charged With Missing The Bull’s Eye