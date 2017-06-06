Licence 2 Ride On Sale Now

There are still a few Licence 2 Ride passes available through the City of Barrie. The passes are designed for 12- to 15-year-olds to get around the city in the summer, offering free rides on Barrie Transit buses. The passes will also allow for free play at three of Barrie’s recreation facilities: Allandale, East Bayfield, and Holly Community Centres. Licenses 2 Ride are now on sale, and are valid from July 1st until school is back in session in September.