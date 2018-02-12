Library Hosting Seminar For Parents of Teens

You’ve got a day to register for tomorrow night’s parenting seminar designed to make for an easier home life with your teen. The Triple P Parenting program, put on in part by the local Health Unit, is at the Barrie Public Library’s downtown, covering a conflict-free life with your teen. Triple P certified instructor Gwen Bennett says if nothing else, it may help answer a few parenting questions.

She says, if nothing else, it may put your mind at ease knowing you’re not the only parent with questions.

You can register for Tuesday evening’s event through the Barrie Public Library website.