Library Evacuated After Stinky Fruit Mistaken for Gas Leak

Gas leaks are serious things. That’s why when multiple people reported smelling what they thought was gas, in a university library in Melbourne, Australia the school took it seriously. According to the Herald Sun, 500 students and staff were evacuated and over 40 masked firefighters investigated the source of the smell. Turns out there wasn’t a gas leak at all, the smell was emanating from a rotting durian fruit left in a cupboard.

Durian is a Southeast Asian fruit that has a smell people have described as “turpentine and onions, garnished with a gym sock”, “gasoline”, and “hot poop garbage” according to Huffington Post. People who love the fruit say the interior tastes sweet and creamy. But, the smell trumps taste as these fruits are banned from many hotels across Asia and the Singapore subway system.