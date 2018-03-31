Liberals closing gap on Conservatives: Poll

69 days out from the provincial vote there are polls that suggest the Liberals have narrowed the gap on the Conservatives. The poll of 728 randomly selected Ontarians by Forum Research found 36 per cent of them are most likely to vote for the Tories in June’s election; 29 per cent of them are most likely to vote for the Liberals. Support for the NDP is pegged at 26 per cent while the Greens was at 7 per cent. The poll also shows that following the release of a budget packed with new investments, only one in four voters actually say that they approve of a spending plan that will plunge the province back into deficit territory for the next six years. The vote will happen Thursday June 7th.