Liberals calling for Elections Ontario investigation

The Liberals want PC leader Doug Ford to take a number of steps, after reports surfaced raising questions about the “potentially widespread use of stolen 407 ETR data” by the party. On Saturday Liberal campaign co-chair Deb Matthews claimed that they know several nominated Conservative candidates appear to be implicated, with a cloud of suspicion hanging over many others, and that party officials appear to be involved. Matthews said as far back as February, Ford said he knew of anywhere from 30 to 40 ridings where he was aware of what the Liberals are calling ‘scandalous’ practices and a ‘Ponzi scheme.’ The Liberals are calling on Elections Ontario to investigate the matter.