Liberals Accuse Doug Ford Of Selling Bogus Party Memberships

The Ontario Liberal Party is accusing PC Leader Doug Ford of being directly involved in the sale of bogus party memberships. Liberal Deb Matthews today released audio reportedly of Doug Ford, along with an Etobicoke candidate, coaxing someone into signing membership forms, letting them know they didn’t have to pay, that Ford would fill in the rest, and that they need not even vote. The recording was allegedly made at an Etobicoke Tim Horton’s in October 2016, as Ford and the local candidate went table to table. It’s alleged numerous people were signed up in this fashion, without their knowledge or without paying the $10 fee all new members must pay.