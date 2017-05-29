Liam Gallagher To Team Up With Adele Producer Greg Kurstin

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has modestly admitted that he has trouble writing “big songs.” As a result, Gallagher has recently shared that he will be teaming up with Adele’s producer Greg Kurstin.

“Ideally, you want to do it yourself,” he told the Evening Standard. “But I can’t write those fucking big songs. I’m limited. My verses are up there, but I just can’t do that next bit.”

He also explained that he’s not trying to be Bob Dylan.

“It is what it is, mate,” he said. “I didn’t write ‘Live Forever’ but as soon as I sang it, I made it my own. I class myself as a rock’n’roll singer who writes the odd tune now and again. And that is it. I’m not going out saying I’m Bob Dylan.”

If big choruses is what he wants, teaming up with Greg Kurstin was a smooth move, considering Adele doesn’t seem to be short of big hits.

Gallagher’s debut solo album, As You Were, is set to release sometime later this year. Listen to a preview of As You Were‘s “Wall of Glass” below.