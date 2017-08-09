Liam Gallagher Talks Bono, Grohl & A$AP Rocky

Liam Gallagher has offered his thoughts on some of the biggest voices in music in the latest issue of British GQ (full article on newsstands now).

Gallagher started with Mick Jagger by saying: “Fair play to ol’ dinosaur hips, but I’m not that man, […] he’s got to dance until he’s 108.” He stated that Dave Grohl’s performances on a broken leg have ruined touring for everyone. “Who does that? Now if I have a ‘cold’ I can’t cancel because I’ll look like a wuss.” Finally, he spoke about the time that he met U2’s Bono: “wish I’d had an out-of-body experience instead. Not in my top 50.”

Gallagher also shared his thoughts about the U.K. grime scene, while discussing an artist that his kids really enjoy.

Liam Gallagher thought asap rocky’s name was whatsapp ricky hahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/kOcfNdtLVu — Steven Lee (@Stevenlee555) August 8, 2017

