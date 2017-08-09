Listen Live

Liam Gallagher Talks Bono, Grohl & A$AP Rocky

Gallagher spoke to British GQ

By Entertainment, Funny, Music

Liam Gallagher has offered his thoughts on some of the biggest voices in music in the latest issue of British GQ (full article on newsstands now).

Gallagher started with Mick Jagger by saying: “Fair play to ol’ dinosaur hips, but I’m not that man, […] he’s got to dance until he’s 108.” He stated that Dave Grohl’s performances on a broken leg have ruined touring for everyone. “Who does that? Now if I have a ‘cold’ I can’t cancel because I’ll look like a wuss.” Finally, he spoke about the time that he met U2’s Bono: “wish I’d had an out-of-body experience instead. Not in my top 50.”

Gallagher also shared his thoughts about the U.K. grime scene, while discussing an artist that his kids really enjoy.

CC image courtesy of adam w via Flickr

Related posts

Jerry Seinfeld Hug Redemption

WATCH: Trailer for Mother!

WATCH: This Dog Refusing to Leave the Park is All of Us on Monday Morning

WATCH: Thousands Of Fans Sing Linkin Park At Chester Bennington Tribute

The Night’s Watch Are Wearing IKEA Rugs

David Letterman Returns to TV

US companies said what about millennials?

Josh Brolin as Cable in Deadpool 2

Page’s 5: Sunday Funday Patio Drinks