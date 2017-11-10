Liam Gallagher Says Mr. Bean Should Play Noel Gallagher In A Movie

On one hand, as Oasis fans we hope that one day Liam and Noel Gallagher put aside their differences… on the other, we like their feuding as it’s a source of seemingly endless entertainment.

During an interview with Absolute Radio this week, Liam Gallagher revealed his ideal casting choices for a future Oasis Biopic. His choices however, are less than complimentary of his brother, saying Noel should be played by Rowan Atkinson aka Mr. Bean.

“Mr. Bean for Noel, because he’s annoying, isn’t he?” He said. “You just want to punch his fucking head in and be like, ‘Stop f**king about, mate’”

As for himself, Liam picked a slightly more realistic and modest choice, saying Rhys Ifans “would be good for me. He’s a bit out there.” he added. “Rhys and Mr. Bean. There you go. I don’t wanna go down the sexy hunky route, so none of that Tom Hardy nonsense for me.”

Just this week, a fan was caught on camera peeling a potato at a Liam Gallagher concert after he called Noel a “potato” over Twitter.