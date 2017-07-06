Liam Gallagher on sharing a joint with John McEnroe and more

I have always been a big Oasis fan and I have always thought that Liam Gallagher is the quintessential rocker that would have some amazing stories of his shenanigans. In the latest edition of British Masters, a Noisey series hosted by music journalist John Doran, see Liam Gallagher share a number of stories from across his career. You can watch it below.

Over the course of the interview, Gallagher discusses meeting Steve Coogan in the late ’90s when the both of them attended a wedding, meeting Maradona in Argentina and sharing a joint with John McEnroe.