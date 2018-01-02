Liam Gallagher Admits He Can’t Play “WonderWall” On Guitar

As far as Oasis songs go, “Wonderwall” remains the band’s most instantly recognizable cut. While it’s certainly not their most epic, you’d struggle to find a child of the ’90s who can’t sing most of the words.

Liam Gallagher insisted on singing “Wonderwall,” according to legend. You won’t catch him playing it solo, though. The former Oasis singer admitted in an interview with The Herald Sun that he can’t play the song on guitar.

“I don’t even know how to play it on guitar, man, that is the joke,” he told The Herald Sun. “My kid can play it, but seriously, I can’t.”

So if you’re going to see Liam belt out “Wonderwall,” he’s going to have to enlist some help from his new bandmates or perhaps his child. Hey, there’s always brother Noel out there to lend a hand if the brothers want to patch things up for a proper Oasis reunion.

“Wonderwall” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard charts in the mid-90s and helped propel Oasis to superstardom. Their last studio record was 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul.