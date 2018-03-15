Listen Live

Liam Compares Noel’s Wife To Putin In The Latest Round Of Gallagher Family Fued

'Cos I Need To Let Everyone Know She's Up There With Putin

By Entertainment

Another week, another entry in the ongoing trade of barbs between estranged Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. This week, Liam complains of a chest infection, joking he’s not long for this world and mentioning Noel’s wife Sara MacDonald. Asked why he mentions her, Liam likens here to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Folks, you can’t make this stuff up.

 

In series of tweets in February, Liam Gallagher stated that Sara MacDonald had wanted him “to drop dead,” and that she was the reason that Oasis split up.

“He’s desperate to get Oasis back but he knows he’s crossed that bridge,” Liam said in a January interview. And he’s not allowed to, his missus won’t let him now. Cos she’s another one…I know for a fact, deep down, he wants to be playing stadiums… You can only play stadiums when I’m there.”

Related posts

Queens Of The Stone Age Frontman Apologizes For Kicking Photographer In The Face