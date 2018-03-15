Liam Compares Noel’s Wife To Putin In The Latest Round Of Gallagher Family Fued

Another week, another entry in the ongoing trade of barbs between estranged Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. This week, Liam complains of a chest infection, joking he’s not long for this world and mentioning Noel’s wife Sara MacDonald. Asked why he mentions her, Liam likens here to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Folks, you can’t make this stuff up.

Had a severe chest infection since Paris not long now Sara as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 15, 2018

Coz I need to let the world know she’s up there with Putin — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 15, 2018

In series of tweets in February, Liam Gallagher stated that Sara MacDonald had wanted him “to drop dead,” and that she was the reason that Oasis split up.

“He’s desperate to get Oasis back but he knows he’s crossed that bridge,” Liam said in a January interview. And he’s not allowed to, his missus won’t let him now. Cos she’s another one…I know for a fact, deep down, he wants to be playing stadiums… You can only play stadiums when I’m there.”