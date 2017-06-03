Listen Live

Leopard-Like Cat On Loose In Tiny Township

Do not approach if seen, call police

OPP advising residents of Tiny Township to be wary of a what is believed to be an African Serval Cat. A resident reported seeing the leopard-like feline in the area of Tiny Beaches Road North and Forest Circle. If you see it, keep your distance and call police immediately. Serval cats have been domesticated in some households, but are still considered wild animals. Native to the African grasslands and typically found south of the Sahara Desert, serval cats are predominantly shades of tan or orange with black or dark brown markings.

